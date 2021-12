The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a seminar on “E-Commerce in Pakistan, Opportunities & Challenges,” in collaboration with Digital Pulp at the SCCI auditorium. Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and the Sialkot business community were present. The seminar focused on the importance of E-commerce for business continuity, growth, revenue generation, and the E-Commerce platform’s viability as an independent sales channel.