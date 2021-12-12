SMEDA holds consultative session on capacity building of SMEs

The Consultant Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has termed Hyderabad an ideal hub for small and medium enterprises and emphasized the need of taking maximum advantage for promotion of business activities.

Being the residential, industrial and agricultural city and nearest to the metropolitan city of Karachi, he said the business community of Hyderabad can enhance their business activities by taking advantage of seven routes that are leading to other cities of the country.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a consultative session with the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry held at HCSTSI Secretariat on Saturday under the National Business Development Programme of Small Medial Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The SMEDA has organized this one-to-one consultative session on the topic “Capacity building of SMEs for professional business.”

Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui emphasized the need the investors and industrialists can make investments in Hyderabad in the fields of real estate, transportation, industries, agriculture, livestock, minerals and handcrafts development as well as tourism.

Hyderabad is a city of people of different languages, religions and cultures and the businessmen of this city had great potential and possess 60-year experience of small and medium enterprises and with little attention, they can enhance their business in other cities of the country, he added.

While appreciating the role and importance of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, he informed that the Federal Ministry of Information and Technology has decided to give representation to HCSTSI among other stakeholders including universities of Hyderabad in the national center which will be established soon in Hyderabad for promotion of business activities.

While holding one-to-one sessions with businessmen, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui guided them to resolve their issues and improve business with the support of value-added, monitoring and online facilities.

President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon appreciated the efforts of SMEDA for organizing one-to-one consultative sessions for the business community adding that it will help the businessmen to learn new techniques for bringing improvement in their business.

The Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on SMEDA Daulat Ram Lohana highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Shafqatullah Memon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Muhammad Sharif Poonjani and Shaikh Shoukat Ali were also present on the occasion.