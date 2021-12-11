On Saturday (today), Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared some pictures from her haldi ceremony.

“Sabr, Shukr, Khushi” (patience, gratitude, followed by happiness), Katrina Kaif aptly captioned the beautiful picture and punctuated it with a yellow heart emoji signifying haldi colour.

The starlet’s sister Isabelle Kaif also shared a picture from the haldi.

“Full fun & joy 💛 my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much,” wrote

Katrina Kaif married fellow Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. They took their seven pheras in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

The pheras were reportedly preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. Only close friends and family were a part of the heavily guarded wedding which was a three-day affair including a mehendi and sangeet. Their wedding had a no-phone policy and had limited guests.