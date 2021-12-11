European phase of Khalistan referendum starts

The European phase of Khalistan Referendum started on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland which the Sikhs leaders hope to be the biggest gathering to remind the United Nations of its commitment to Sikhs facing non-stop persecution by Hindutva-dominated Indian administration.

The result of the Khalistan referendum would be declared by the Punjab Referendum Commission after the final phase of voting to be held in the next six months.

Later, the findings of the Khalistan referendum would be shared with the UN and international bodies to create a wider consensus. In the future, the referendum will also be held in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Indian region of Punjab.

The fifth phase of the referendum for an independent Sikh homeland was held in UK on December 5, 2021.

The Sikh community massively participated in earlier four phases of Khalistan Referendum. The voting had started in London on October 31, 2021. Over, 30,000 Sikhs took part in the first phase of the referendum.

The second phase was held in South-hall & Gravesend in the UK on November 7, 2021, participated by more than 10,000 British Sikhs. Third phase of Khalistan referendum was held in Birmingham & Barking in the UK on November 14, 2021, while fourth one in UK cities of Leicester, Coventry and Derby on November 21, 2021.

The huge participation of Sikhs in the referendum for their homeland has unnerved India. The BJP government tried hard to stop the Sikh referendum exercise in the UK but its false propaganda failed to prevent the exercise as the UK allowed Sikh it. Khalistan referendum has sent a strong message to Indian establishment to end discrimination against Sikhs. Sikhs For Justice has released a map of their vision of what Khalistan would entail. The map shows not just Punjab but Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as part of Khalistan.