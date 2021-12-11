KSE ends week in red

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 0.28 percent on Friday, while volumes and value fell from the previous session.

During the day, the index rose 87.57 points to 43,606.41 but fell 473.85 points to 43,044.99. The index fell 123.05 points, or 0.28 percent, to 43,395.78 on Friday. On a WoW basis, the KSE 100 index rose 0.38 percent.

Meanwhile, the market awaits the State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on December 14th.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) rose 18.58 percent YoY, but fell 0.07 percent WoW, marking the third consecutive WoW decline. Saudi Arabian deposits of billions of dollars boosted Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves last week. On the corporate front, TRGI informed TRG Pakistan Ltd. that its board had approved the distribution of liquid assets to shareholders. Oil and gas exploration (-33.05), technology and communication (-32.21), and banking (-32.21) dragged down the benchmark (28.62 points).