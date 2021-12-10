Ulema to observe ‘day of condemnation’ today: Hafiz Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said the Ulema and religious scholars and other segment of society would observe ‘day of condemnation’ today (Friday) to condemn lynching of Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on accusation of blasphemy. In a statement, he said the Ulema, belonging to different sects, would condemn the lynching of foreigner in their Friday sermons, besides sensitizing the masses the blasphemy laws. Ashrafi said the time was ripe for nation to play its role against those using religion and sacred names for advancing their personal agenda.He said the state of Pakistan has already given its verdict. The people would have to stand side by side with the government and national security agencies to eradicate the scourge of extremism. Ulema and Mashaikh conventions were being organized across the country and awareness campaigns on blasphemy laws were being launched in educational institutions.













