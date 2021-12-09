Four-day long International Urdu Conference to be started today

The 14th International Urdu Conference will start in Arts Council Karachi today (Thursday).

In the conference, hundreds of literary personalities and cultural representatives will participate to make it more captivating.

The conference will be 4-day long and it is scheduled with more than 50 sessions.

Moreover, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the conference at 3:30 pm. In the last session, Pakistani classical dancer Naheed Siddiqui will also perform.

Although, during the conference, some books’ inaugurations, Yorkshire Literary Award, current styles of Urdu novel, Ghazal, Punjabi language and literature also come under discussion.