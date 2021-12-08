Judges should restrain from media, remarks IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has started hearing a petition seeking an investigation into an alleged audio leak involving former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

Following court notice, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan turned up before an IHC single bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Opposing the plea for formation of a probe commission to ascertain the veracity of the controversial clip, the AG suggested that the matter be rather referred to Parliament.

“The path we are treading is extremely dangerous,” he opined. “There is no need to appoint a commission on the audio leak. This matter should go to Parliament,” he suggested.

Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed, one of the two petitioners, stated that the federal cabinet has already given its stance on the audio clip.

Justice Minallah remarked that judges should neither use social media nor come under the influence of anything.

The bench orders the petitioners to satisfy the court on the maintainability of the petition and how the case should move forward. The hearing was adjourned until December 24.

Salahuddin Ahmed and member judicial commission Syed Haider Imam Rizvi file the petition stating the alleged audio clip of the ex-CJP hurt the dignity of the judiciary. They requested the court to constitute a commission comprising a retired judge, lawyer, journalist and members of civil society to ascertain the veracity of the controversial clip.