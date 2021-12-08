EC stops PM Imran from visiting Peshawar today

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan from not visiting Peshawar because of the upcoming local government polls which are scheduled to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 19, Daily Times reported.

The election commission counted it a violation of the election code if the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would visit the city. The ECP has also issued a reminder to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard.

As per the schedule, the local government polls will be held in Peshawar in the first phase. The ECP considers it a violation of the election code if the prime minister visits the area where the election schedule has already been announced.

According to the election code, the president, prime minister or governors after the announcement of the poll schedule could not visit the concerned area for the purpose of launching some development schemes there.

The commission warned that the violation might entail legal action against the violator.

Earlier, PM was due to visit Peshawar today to inaugurate the Pakistan Card initiative in the metropolitan city.