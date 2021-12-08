Kamiar Rokni celebrates 20 years in fashion with solo show ‘The Optimist’

The House of Kamiar Rokni is set to celebrate 20 years of the indomitable Kamiar Rokni with an immersive fashion presentation, titled ‘The Optimist’.

The Optimist is a collection poignant in name even more so in this new world era of change, evolution and upheaval. It chronicles Kamiar Rokni’s artistic oeuvre over the last two decades, chronicling his past, present, and future.

The ties that bind fashion, art, culture and imagination make up the very fabric of The House of Kamiar Rokni’s DNA. Rokni is a colourist whose inspiration is steeped in history, music, his lineage and a perspective of memory that is deeply visual.

The Optimist explores artistic and cultural influences from Russia to China and extends to the Subcontinent, while playing with the diversity within femininity, from the modern to the classic, from softer to bolder expressions. The Optimist is based in rich velvets, organzas, jacquards, chiffons with handwoven silk trims, detailed silk and tissue nets, also introducing multiple rich textiles within one outfit. The collection explores many silhouettes across a colour palette that channels rich, high contrast bursts to the softer, dreamier and more ethereal hues.

Speaking on the vision behind this celebration, Kamiar Rokni commented, “I was thinking about past and the present and the future as a concept to commemorate 20 years of design. The more I looked back on my own work, the more I felt that The Optimist would be a completion of a trilogy that starting with The Orientalist and went to The Modernist.

When I looked to the future, I thought of what encapsulated my design best and I believe it is the optimism inherent in all that I craft.”

Launched in late 2007, The House of Kamiar Rokni is among Pakistan’s premier fashion design houses. The brand strives to provide an immaculate essence of style in all their creations, designing signature one-of-a-kind pieces that evoke a sense of individuality and elegance in the people that wear them. Kamiar Rokni is one of South Asia’s most celebrated and awarded fashion designers, his work symbolic of an old-world charm and traditional heritage.