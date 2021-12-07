Buzdar terms PDM’s march on Pakistan Day an attempt to divide nation

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PDM would avoid holding a long march like its earlier claim of tendering resignations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said announcing holding a long march on Pakistan Day is unjustified adding that visionless politicians should avoid achieving political gains on a national day. It is an attempt to divide the nation; he maintained and advised the PDM to revisit its negative attitude as the nation would never forgive the PDM’ anarchistic designs.

CM conducts surprise raid on tourism head office: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar conducted a surprise raid on the head office of the tourism department at 10-30 am on Tuesday and checked the attendance.

While expressing strong displeasure over the absence of secretary tourism, officers and officials, the CM directed to make secretary tourism OSD and suspension of staff. Those failing to attend their offices in time have no right to remain on their posts as its sheer negligence, he continued. I have directed to initiate disciplinary action against truant staff and observance of time would be ensured in offices, he declared. I would pay surprise visits to departments to monitor performance as well as officers’ attendance; he spoke and announced indiscriminate action against officers and staff failing to reach in offices in time. The government officials should mend their ways as I am deeply disappointed over the empty tourism office; he continued and repeated that this approach would not be allowed. CM’s principal secretary accompanied him.

CM seeks report from RPO Faisalabad: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the torture of women in the Millat Town area of Faisalabad and directed to take action against the culprits. A report be submitted after inquiry of the incident, he added. Meanwhile, the police have arrested 5 accused.

CM seeks report from CCPO Lahore: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the molestation of a girl student in the precinct of PS Sunder and directed legal action against the criminals. Meanwhile, the police have arrested accused Haider Ali.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur and secretary education about immoral activities in a private college of Hasilpur and directed to investigate it. Upon the CM’s notice, DC Bahawalpur has sealed the institution. The CM has directed to initiate legal action for holding ceremony without permission adding that immoral activities in a mixed gathering are intolerable.