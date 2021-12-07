Maryam Nawaz singing video went viral on social media

LAHORE: A video of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz singing at her son Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities went viral on social media.

In a video, Maryam Nawaz can be seen signing the Bollywood song ‘Jab koi baat biggar Jaye’ while sitting next to his cousin Hamza Shehbaz.

A live singer, with a band, can be seen singing the song when he leaves the stage midway and walks towards Maryam Nawaz.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has been shared hundreds of times since it was uploaded on social media.

Although, the video of Hamza Shahbaz singing ‘Hame tum se pyar kitna’ and ‘Suhani chandni raatein’ at the pre-wedding event of Safdar has also gone viral on social media.

Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities are in full swing in Lahore and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had already suspended her political activities for two weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will be held in Lahore on December 17.