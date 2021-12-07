First year student gang-raped in Lahore at gunpoint: police

LAHORE: On Tuesday, as the rape incidents are increasing say by day, another harrowing incident of violence happened against women, three men allegedly gang-raped a first-year student at gunpoint in Lahore’s Sundar Road area.

The police maintained that a case was lodged against the offence against three men on the victim’s complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim was kidnapped by the prime suspect and his two accomplices from her neighbour’s house where she learned computer skills.

The police said that the suspects shifted the victim to an unknown place and raped her at gunpoint.

They said that the suspects also forced the victim to sign a blank document. The police further stated that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects nominated by the victim.