Nora Fatehi receives luxury gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Nora Fatehi is the latest B-Town diva after Jacqueline Fernandez to be linked to alleged extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to a 7,000-page chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Chandrasekhar, who reportedly extorted more than Rs 200 crore, both Fatehi and Fernandez received gifts worth crores from him. According to India Today, the charge sheet states that Chandrasekhar claimed during interrogation that gifted Fatehi a luxury car and gifts worth more than Rs 10 crore to Fernandez. These gifts allegedly include a horse, several Persian cats and diamond-studded jewellery sets. Earlier on Sunday, Fernandez was stopped from leaving India at the Mumbai Airport where she had arrived to catch a plane to Dubai. She was subsequently questioned for a brief period of time.













