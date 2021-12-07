Two army pilots martyred in helicopter crash

Two pilots of the Pakistan Army Aviation embraced martyrdom Monday after their helicopter crashed in Siachin, confirmed the ISPR.

Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb were martyred in the incident, stated the ISPR. “Search and rescue helicopters and army troops have reached the incident site,” the statement added.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.

Shahbaz wrote: “It deeply pains me to learn about the martyrdom of two officers of Pakistan Army in a chopper crash in Siachen. The nation remains in eternal debt to our brave soldiers whose sacrifices ensure our safety and future. May Allah rest their souls in peace!”

Extending her condolences, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb in the Siachin helicopter crash.” “Extremely distressed and I salute the brave sons of Pakistan. Heartfelt prayers for the family of the martyrs,” she added.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the crash. In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers. He said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the people stood by the families of martyrs in this hour of grief.