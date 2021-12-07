MoU signed to promote girls education

Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore, and Rotary International District 3272, have joined hands to improve the landscape of girl’s education in Pakistan.

On the 3rd of December, 2021, Executive Director PAGE Ms Fajer Rabia Pasha, President Women Chamber of Commerce, and Industry Lahore Ms Sam Ali Dada, and Rotary International District 3272 Governor Mr Saifullah Ejaz Chaudhary sat together in Rotary Club of Lahore Gardens District 3272 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to promote adolescent girls’ education and entrepreneurship.

All three organisations are committed to improving the opportunities and access girls and women have to education and entrepreneurship. This will enable the girls and women to have more control over their lives, maintain quality and safe living for themselves. This MoU was another step towards achieving these goals as it establishes a joint effort where scholarly ideas and expertise will be exchanged. As well as projects and activities will be developed and executed, in order to improve and promote Girls Education across Pakistan specifically in the most destitute areas.

Executive Director PAGE Ms Fajer Rabia Pasha, presented shields to President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore Ms Sam Ali Dada and Rotary International District Governor Mr Saifullah Ejaz Chaudhary for their remarkable efforts for women empowerment across Pakistan.