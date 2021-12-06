Imran Abbas named in 100 most handsome faces list 2021

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is listed among ‘100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021’ by TC Candler.

Part of the list includes other stars like Harry Styles, Burak Özçivit, Cole Sprouse, Shawn Mendes, and others.

Imran Abbas, a former model, singer, and producer in addition to being an actor is considered the most dashing and one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry.

The actor is famous for his role in the drama serial Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan. He also works on the silver screen, and his first Bollywood debut film was Creature 3D. He also made his appearance in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.