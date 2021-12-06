Yasra Rizvi, TV actor, clears the rumors’ of her divorce

Actor Yasra Rizvi has clarified the divorce rumours that have been circulating on social media for quite some time.

The Dunk star, who married Abdul Hadi in 2016, addressed the rumours about her divorce on Instagram. In May of this year, they had their first child, a son named Ibn e Adam.

“From 3 years ago, but the question is are we STILL together?” she wrote. “I wonder if people speculated about these things so easily and so often before social media happened or have we always been rooting for ‘unusual’ unions to come crashing down so that we can feel good about playing it safe.

“Not pushing the envelope, breaking away from norm etc. My parents don’t have a lot of photos together but they have been married for almost 50 years now. Just putting it out there!”

It’s worth noting that their age difference became a topic of conversation on social media.

Yasra Rizvi has millions of Instagram followers and a large fan base on social media. She shares family images as well as behind-the-scenes footage from her work.

The Dunk actress is most known for her roles in the films Kaash Aisa Ho and Aangan, as well as Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.