Choppy Waters

Talking about an economy, whose crashes are more frequent and way, way more excruciating than early flying attempts, is akin to twirling with fire. Especially, when Pakistan’s sordid tale substantiates the mantra of one step forward, three steps back. One day, the government is painting the town red over its economy turning a corner. Wasn’t it just this year when we were celebrating a phenomenal overall growth of four per cent? Tickling our ribs more was the fact that the miracle Indian economy, which left no chance unattended to make a mockery of our failures, was lagging behind (at negative 7.3 per cent). Amid Pakistani rupee in no mood to retain its value and bills insistent on touching skies, such textbook figures do not mean much to the common man.

In a bid to sprinkle a little rainbow across the staggering streets, Bloomberg has come up with yet another promising review. Celebrating the success stories of Pakistan’s top 100 companies for finding a place in the sun despite the pandemic blues, the report again claimed that our exports were up by 33 per cent. The hopes of meeting the export target of $20 billion have, therefore, not left Islamabad. But while these confirmations of the official narrative keep the government’s mills churning, what to do when ground realities are much, much starker. The masses are done screaming from being pushed against the corner. Even if the top CEOs claim economic activity is picking pace, the sweeteners are only limited to big guns. For they might be breathing a sigh of relief, but they have yet to pass the parcel down. To the salaried class’s great misfortune, real wages have been known to fall sharply since last year. And the bosses don’t wish to allow an uptick anytime soon despite the skyrocketing inflation burning holes in the pockets left, right and centre. You pick any sector in any city, and the grievances remain the same. How to kick the boats out when the financial squeeze against putting food on the table is at the strongest? Add to that the swirling talk for an even greater food inflation and a steeper hike in power tariff and the mere act of keeping one’s head above the water becomes impossible. Petrol and dollar figures are a different story altogether.

While it is of paramount importance for policymakers to get a grip on how their strategies are faring for their voters, getting the State Bank and finance ministry on the same page could not be stressed enough. One promising an imminent relief every day as the other wishes to pursue the IMF to the dot is a very crooked strategy. Either lock them in a room together until they agree to work for the public’s survival or give up the masses agenda once and for all. *