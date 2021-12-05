Shoaib to clash with Murtazamen’s singles final

LAHORE: The 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship moved into the final phase after arduous and effortful playing activity at Lahore Gymkhana here on Saturday. And the finalists in men’s singles were two adolescents, Muhammad Shoaib of Peshawar and Muzamil Murtaza of Multan. In the women’s singles, the finalists were Sarah Mehboob and Ushna Sohail. The outstanding pair that made it to the finals in the men’s doubles were Aisamul Qureshi and Aqeel Khan who will face Mohammad Abid and Waqas Malik for the coveted trophy.In the first men’s singles semifinals, Muhammad Shoaib, a twenty years old masterly one, toppled giant killer Yousaf Khalil by playing a high caliber and remarkable game.His forehand and back hand ground strokes were perfect in rhythm and he was flawless from the net. Shoaib achieved victory through the score line 6-2,6-3. In the second semifinal, Muzamilover Mohammad Abid 6-2,6-2.And the winner appeared in full command against an opponent who was not at his playing best.

The women singles finalists Sarah and Ushana and moved into the final with imposing victories over their opponents.Sarah defeated Noor Malik 6-1,7-5 and Ushnadowned Esha Jawad 6-0,6-1.Sara is the number one ranked player while Ushna has to her credit 37 titles on the national tennis circuit.The boys’ final was played yesterday and the triumphant one was Sami Zeb who defeated Abdullah Adnan 6-4,6-2.The premier moments of tennis activity on Saturday were witnessed when the mixed doubles exhibition match comprising Aisam and Ushna versus Aqeel Khan and Sarah took centre court. The pace of play from Aisam and partner was splendid and the tennis enthusiasts admired and whole heartedly cheered every point. Aisam and Ushna won 8-2.