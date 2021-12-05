Modi’s Failed Diplomacy

After destroying the social fabric of India through his extremist policies, Narendra Modi is also failing his country on all diplomatic fronts. Surprisingly, Modi enjoyed good relations with his neighbours during the start of his first tenure, but his second tenure is marred with controversies, both on the national and international front. There was a time when the Indian Prime Minister had very good relations with China, but history witnessed that this relationship was destroyed due to his aggressive and extremist policies. India was severely humiliated in its skirmishes with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) just a year ago. The soldiers of the Indian Military were responded in a befitting manner by China at the border: a huge setback for the Modi government.

A similar situation was seen in the diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. From a warm relationship to literally no relationship, India is nowhere in today’s Afghanistan. All this happened in the tenure of Modi who failed his country on all fronts. The story doesn’t end here. India’s foreign policy with others in the region is also a complete failure. Its diplomatic relations with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal are also hit by controversies throughout the tenure of hawkish Modi. He has literally damaged the peace prospects in South Asia and is not enjoying good terms even with the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Now, a voice of criticism has also started appearing from the countries that enjoy good relations with India. The people of Maldives are demanding the ouster of Indian forces from its territory as they claim that the national sovereignty of Maldives is at stake. India has always claimed to have a strong bilateral relationship with the Maldives based on shared historical and cultural ties. It claims to be Maldives’ closest ally and trusted neighbour while extending constant and consistent support to the people of Maldives. Contrary to the above, perception of the people of Maldives is that India is pursuing its vested economic and military interests using the strategic location of Maldives Island. Maldivians are vary of the growing Indian interference in its internal affairs and constantly increasing military signature. There is a strong sense of insecurity prevailing in the Maldives that India is trying to colonise their homeland by using corrupt politicians and other state institutions; jeopardising national security. There is also a popular belief that the cooperation and support provided by the Government of India, specifically on issues of maritime security, is China-specific, which will eventually drag the peace-loving nation of Maldives towards a perpetual nature of conflict zone. The public sentiments in the Maldives against growing negative influence have been manifested in the shape of unprecedented public protests and anti-India rallies. The anti-India campaign is pursuing a single-point agenda titled, “India Out Campaign.” The Maldives is witnessing a series of protests against Indian military presence for quite some time with allegations floating that bilateral cooperation between Male and New Delhi is undermining the national security and sovereignty of the nation.

There is a popular belief that the cooperation and support provided by the Government of India on issues of maritime security is China-specific.

The “India Out” campaign started sometime last year when on-ground protests in the Maldives widely spread across social media. The opposition alliance launched their campaign under the banner of “In Defence of Independence.” The movement, which aims to secure the independence and sovereignty of the Maldives openly called for the removal of Indian soldiers. The soldiers in question are being stationed under various military agreements made by the current administration. Thousands of people have protested and marched on the streets of Malé–the capital city of the Maldives–calling for the removal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. The protesters were chanting anti-India slogans like “Indian Military, Go Out” and “No More Indian Interference in Maldivian Politics.” The participants of the rally called for the cancellation of all military agreements with India. The rally-goers carrying the national flag and clad in red shirts demanded the immediate removal of Indian soldiers stationed in the Maldives. The organisers also claimed that this was the largest protest held in Male’ city in recent history. Organisers of the protest also announced that many such activities will be held in the coming days.

The people of Maldives launched a campaign seeking the removal of Indian military personnel from the country; saying that the RSS-backed Indian government, as part of its expansionist policies, is interfering in the internal affairs of Maldives. The anti-India campaign has gained impetus since January 2021. The campaign for the removal of Indian soldiers from the Maldives gained momentum after a protest was organised in front of the residence of the Indian High Commissioner. The High Commission issued a statement citing the Preamble of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) and calling these attacks “motivated, malicious and increasingly personal,” which could damage “time-tested and mutually beneficial bilateral relations between India and the Maldives.” The people of Maldives criticised the Indian High Commission’s move and related this as an effort to undermine the sovereignty of the state. Moreover, the Indian HC’s request for the posting of troops for the security of the office was defined as a reflection of the Indian hegemonic mindset.

The Maldives’ media reports pointed out that the RSS-backed Indian government as part of its expansionist policies is interfering in the internal affairs of Maldives. It is also reflected that the Maldives being a Muslim country is on the target of India’s Hindutva regime.

The Indian hegemonic designs and its bullying behaviour are harmful to the sovereignty of Maldives. Its Islamic and cultural values are under threat. Modi-led Indian regime’s expansionist designs are impeding peace in the region. New Delhi’s aggressive designs pose great danger to the whole of South Asia.

India has undoubtedly become a fascist regime that truly believes in the Hindutva mindset of Modi’s RSS. It has committed severe violations of human rights in Kashmir while making the valley the largest prison in the world. Now, it wants to make a peace-loving country like the Maldives its colony. The government of Maldives must pay heed to the voice of its people and should immediately cancel all its military engagements with India.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.