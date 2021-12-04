Daily Times

Last solar eclipse of 2021 ends

The last solar eclipse of the year that was not visible in Pakistan has ended, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the weather department, the total solar eclipse was visible in areas surrounding South Africa, South Australia, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and the Indian Ocean.

The solar eclipse began at 10:29am Pakistan Standard Time today and ended at 2:37pm.

Timings of Solar eclipse:

  • Partial Eclipse began at 10:29 PST
  • Total Eclipse started at 12:00 PST
  • Greatest Eclipse at 12:33 PST
  • Total Eclipse ended at 13:07 PST
  • Partial Eclipse ended at 14:37 PST

