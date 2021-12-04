Last solar eclipse of 2021 ends

The last solar eclipse of the year that was not visible in Pakistan has ended, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). As per the weather department, the total solar eclipse was visible in areas surrounding South Africa, South Australia, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and the Indian Ocean. The solar eclipse began at 10:29am Pakistan Standard Time today and ended at 2:37pm. Timings of Solar eclipse: Partial Eclipse began at 10:29 PST Total Eclipse started at 12:00 PST Greatest Eclipse at 12:33 PST Total Eclipse ended at 13:07 PST Partial Eclipse ended at 14:37 PST