Rupee falls 34 paisa against dollar in open market

The Pakistani rupee fell by 34 paisa, against the US dollar in the inter-bank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 176.76 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs176.42. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs177.75 and Rs179.25 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro appreciated by 01 paisa and closed at Rs199.58 against the last day’s trading of Rs199.57, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of 24 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs234.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs234.35. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 09 paisa each to close at Rs48.12 and Rs47.12 respectively.













