Hammad for exploiting biogas potential to meet energy needs

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday underlined the need for exploiting the country’s full potential of biogas to meet the energy requirements of consumers. “Pakistan has till now ignored the huge potential of biogas,” he said in a tweet. The minister said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had invited the expression of interest for producing biogas in its franchise area, adding” SSGC is expecting to produce 4-5 MMCFD [Million Cubic Feet per Day] gas through this endeavour as a pilot project.”













