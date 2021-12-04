COAS calls for devising mechanism for channelling Afghan aid

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday emphasised on the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief expressed these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the military’s media wing said, matters of mutual interests, potential in defence cooperation, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values Belarus’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He also emphasised on the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channelling assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The statement said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.