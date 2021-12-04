National Boxing Championship continues

On fourth day, boxing enthusiasts at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA Lahore witnessed ground shaking 20 quarter finals bouts and 7 semifinals bouts in men categories and6 bouts semi finals in women categories of DHA Lahore 38th Men & 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship at on 3rd Dec,2021.

Contenders of both genders in different weight categories displayed immense talent and professionalism in their respective bouts thus cementing their team and individual positions for second round.

In the Semi Final matches Saher of Punjab and Mehreen Baloch of Sindh emerged as victors and will enter the ring one more time in the final of DHA 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship on 5th Dec 2021.