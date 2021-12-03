In Intra-Day trading, US Dollar hits news high against Rupee

KARACHI: During intra-trading in the interbank market on Friday, the US dollar maintained its upward trend versus the Pakistani rupee.

According to forex traders, the dollar gained 49 points versus the rupee, reaching a new all-time high of Rs176.97. The dollar had completed the previous day’s interbank trading at Rs176.42 versus the rupee.

In the open market, however, the greenback is trading as high as Rs177.90 against the local unit.

Separately, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $244 million on a weekly basis.

According to SBP data, the central bank’s foreign currency reserves on November 26 totaled $16,010.3 million, down $244 million from $16,254.1 million on November 19.