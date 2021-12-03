SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and industrialisation

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad stressed the need for the promotion of economic and trade activities at the regional level and the introduction of reforms through a public-private partnership, which would be an attractive one for the business community.

Hasnain Khurshid was chairing a meeting during a visit of officials/senior officers’ team of the 32nd Mid-Career Course, of National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad here at the chamber house on Thursday.

Besides, senior vice president SCCI, Imran Khan Mohmand, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice presidents Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, former vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, members of the chamber’s executive committee Haji Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Fahad Amin, Ihsanullah, Fazal Wahid, along with a group of officials/officers of 32 mid-career course, NIM Islamabad were present.

The SCCI chief commended the pivotal role played for bureaucracy in framing sustainable economic policies and promotion of public-private partnerships.

However, he stressed the need of making proper consultation with the chamber and relevant stakeholders before the formulation of policies in order to ensure their timely implementation for the promotion of business and trade activities.

Furthermore, he emphasized the framing of sustainable economic policies and bringing tax reforms with due consent to the business community in order to flourish businesses and industrialisation.

He praised the resilience of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business community, which has continued economic and trade activities despite the unfavorable climate, essentially after the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He furthermore lauded there was no precedence of sacrifices, which had been rendered by the traders’ community.

Earlier, the SCCI former president Zahidullah Shinwari gave a comprehensive presentation, covering the chamber’s historic background, targets, and achievements, role, future programmes, being a prime chamber of the province and second-largest among the chambers in the country. Shinwari said, “The SCCI is making vigorous efforts for promotion of regional trade, provision of relief to the business community and promotion of public-private partnership.”

The former chamber chief emphasized the need for the formulation of sustainable economic policies in due consultation with the business community to pave the way for its early implementation.

Zahidullah Shinwari also briefed the participants regarding the potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein huge opportunities are available to make investments.

On the occasion, members of the visiting delegation asked a number of questions regarding hurdles in trade and economic activities in KP, which were replied to all queries by the SCCI president and others in an elaborate manner.