Fascinating contests held on 3rd day of National Boxing Championship

Press Release

Third day witnessed hard and tough 31 bouts of quarter finals in men categories and two bouts of semi-finals in women categories were held in DHA Lahore 38th Men and 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6 on Thursday.

While adopting punch the face or face the punch techniques, boxers of both genders displayed excellent sportsmanship and mastery to overcome and outclass their opponents.

In the semi-final matches, Rimsha of Punjab emerged as victors and will face the other victor of semi-final in the final of DHA 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship on 5th Dec 2021.

