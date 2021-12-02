Fascinating contests held on 3rd day of National Boxing Championship

Third day witnessed hard and tough 31 bouts of quarter finals in men categories and two bouts of semi-finals in women categories were held in DHA Lahore 38th Men and 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6 on Thursday.

While adopting punch the face or face the punch techniques, boxers of both genders displayed excellent sportsmanship and mastery to overcome and outclass their opponents.

In the semi-final matches, Rimsha of Punjab emerged as victors and will face the other victor of semi-final in the final of DHA 2nd Women Elite National Boxing Championship on 5th Dec 2021.