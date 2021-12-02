‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’ starring Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan releases catchy theme song

Pakistan’s much-awaited movie Kahay Dil Jidhar, scheduled to hit cinemas on December 17, recently launched its catchy title track, Kahay Dil Jidhar. Sung by the powerhouse trio Kamran Bari – who also happens to be the producer of the film – Waqas Qadir Sheikh and Atif Ali, the track has been shot by Adeel PK in Pakistan’s scenic northern areas. Incidentally, the music is also by Atif Ali, while the lyrics of the song are by Irfan Mughal. Uplifting, soulful and hummable, the song has great visuals, showcasing a journey of four friends featured by Mansha Pasha, Junaid Khan, Roma Michael and Kamran Bari. The cinematography and locales selected are great enough to inspire one to embark on a holiday to our northern areas, while the upbeat song and camaraderie among friends depicted through the song is sure to send many down memory lane to their carefree, college days. The joie de vivre communicated through the song is infectious and leaves one not only feeling good but wanting to hear the ditty on repeat.













