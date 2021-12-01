After release of travel ban, first flight from Pakistan departs for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Following the removal of the travel ban on Pakistan, the first flight from Islamabad International Airport to Saudi Arabia departed on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, escorted the passengers out of the airport.

Direct flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia have resumed following the relaxation of travel restrictions, according to the details. In this context, the first flight to Saudi Arabia took off from Islamabad.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki bade farewell to the passengers of the first flight of Saudi Airlines.

On the occasion, the Saudi ambassador met the passengers and presented them flowers, calling the move a strengthening of ties between the two countries.

It should be noted that the Saudi Arabian government’s travel ban on six nations, including Pakistan, was lifted today, allowing citizens of these countries to travel directly to Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi officials, each passenger must get a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure and must stay in quarantine for five days after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India are among the countries excluded from the prohibition.

Saudi officials said travellers from those countries would have to receive an approved booster dose of the vaccine and provide details of the COVID-19 vaccine.