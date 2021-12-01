Sarah, Falak & baby Alyana’s tremendous memories from Turkey trip

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are the most winsome couple in the town and fans admire each and every moment of their life. Falak, Sarah and baby Alyana have been discovering the wonders of Turkey.

Sarah Khan has uploaded some lovely photos from the trip which has her fans hooked.

Sarah Khan shared a video in which Falak Shabbir has been spotted bringing a red rose for his wife Sarah Khan while they were exploring the Turkey mall. Falak Shabir has made sure to stretch his habitual affectionate rituals to Turkey.

However, the video has been circulating on social media and netizens loved their way of showing affection for each other.