COVID-19: Pakistan logs 9 deaths, 414 new cases in a day

On Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 9 coronavirus deaths and 414 new cases in the last 24 hours (Tuesday).

After adding the fresh 414 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,285,254. However, the overall death toll surged 28,737.

Moreover, a total of 42,381 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 414 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.97 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 896.

Statistics 1 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,381

Positive Cases: 414

Positivity %: 0.97%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 896 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 1, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 112 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,242,236.

As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 14,281.

Furthermore, 475,820 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,185 in Punjab, 180,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,722 in Islamabad, 33,484 in Balochistan, 34,556 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.