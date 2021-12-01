Former England cricket captain Illingworth reveals cancer diagnosis

LONDON: Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth has revealed he is receiving treatment for cancer. The 89-year-old, who led England to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970/71, is undergoing radiotherapy for oesophageal cancer. “They are just hoping to get rid of the last bit (of the tumour) with extra double doses. I will see how these next two doses go, keep my fingers crossed and hope I have a bit of luck,” Illingworth told the Daily Telegraph. Illingworth’s wife Shirley died earlier this year after battling cancer and Illingworth has offered his support for law changes over assisted dying. “I don’t want to have the last 12 months that my wife had,” he said. “She had a terrible time going from hospital to hospital and in pain. “I believe in assisted dying. The way my wife was, there was no pleasure in life in the last 12 months, and I don’t see the point of living like that, to be honest. “But we don’t have assisted dying in England yet, so you don’t have the option do you? They are debating it and I think it will come eventually.”













