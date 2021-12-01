‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ — series features an eclectic Pakistani cast of leading actors

A desi noir anthology ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ is helmed by critically acclaimed British Indian director Meenu Gaur. The series features an eclectic cast comprising of leading actors including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Saleem Meeraj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sheheryar Munawer. Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ is set in the timeless lanes of ‘Androon Sheher’ – a mythical neighbourhood and showcases stories of love, lust, power and redemption woven in a web of betrayal, angst and revenge.