‘Sinf-E-Aahan’ trends on top after first episode

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ premiered on ARY Digital on Saturday and it has won the hearts from the very first episode.

The motivational serial tells the story of six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

The fans can’t stop praising the show’s inspirational content, story, brilliant acting and production.

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ airs every Saturday on ARY Digital at 8pm.

Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen are playing the role of Rabia Safeer, Pariwesh Jamal, Nathmy Perrer, Mahjabeen Mastaan, Arzoo Daniel and Syeda Sidra respectively in SinfeAahan.

The project is written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig. It is a presentation of ISPR.