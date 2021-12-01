Crackdown on drug pushers to continue: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that eradication of drug menace and criminals from society involved in this heinous business is top priority of Punjab Police for which police teams should intensify their operations in all districts. IG Punjab directed RPOs, DPOs to take action against drug sellers, dealers and smugglers in all districts across province under zero tolerance and bring them behind bars. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that operations be carried out in vicinity of educational institutions, colleges, universities and hostels on daily basis so that young generation lured to fashionable drugs i.e meth (ice) may be saved by eliminating the criminals who supply these drugs. IG Punjab directed supervisory officers to formulate a special plan under their supervision for operations against drug dealers and to further fast track operations with effective coordination of other government departments working for drug eradication. On the direction of IG Punjab, swift actions are being taken against drug dealers in all districts across the province. Reporting on the ongoing operations against drug dealers in all districts of province, Punjab Police Spokesperson said that Punjab Police has registered 44921 cases against drug smugglers and dealers involved in drug supply chain in all districts of the province this year and 45793 drug dealers, smugglers were arrested in this regard.

Total 22042 kg of hashish, 662.119 kg of heroin, 49123 gm of meth (ice) and 747210 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of the accused, he said. 1770 cases were registered against dealers and 1747 drug dealers, smugglers and criminals were arrested during current week.

He said that 309 cases were registered against drug dealers in Lahore and 307 persons were arrested while 116 kgs of hashish, 06 kgs of heroin, 483 gms of meth and 2437 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession. In Sheikhupura region, 46 cases were registered against drug dealers and 44 persons were arrested, 31 kg of hashish and 417 liters of liquor were recovered from possession of the accused.