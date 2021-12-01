PESD trains Punjab College staff on life saving skills

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (Rescue 1122) trained 60 faculty members of Punjab College trainers in two days as training of trainers on the Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) to enable them to deal with untoward situations in case of emergency at the community level.

As many as 14 master trainers of PESD imparted training to the Punjab College staff who would provide further training to their faculties & students in all its campuses. This training session was organized by the Community Safety Wing of PESD in collaboration with Punjab College at its sub-campus 43 E-1 Galib Road Gulberg, Lahore. DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer presided over the training session accompanied by Head of CS&I Ms Deeba Shehnaz Akhtar, Spokesperson Rescue 1122 Punjab, Farooq Ahmed, Director PC Muhammad Arif Choudhary, Principle Iqbal Nazir, Ms Haleema Sadia, and others distinguish members.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer said that had launched a Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) APP for getting online training for youth, especially for educational institutions. He reiterated that Rescue Service is fully committed to establishing a safer community in Pakistan through its community training programme. He added that the extremely important mission of PLSP was to train 10 million people to reduce the burden of deaths and disability due to excessive bleeding and Cardiac Arrest.

Dr Rizwan Naseer stated that the community can play their role to save precious human lives in case of cardiac arrest, bleeding control & prevent further injuries by providing certain first aid on the spot. He asserted that Rescue 1122 is striving hard to establish a socially responsible community that would be able to provide first aid professionally in any untoward situation before the arrival of emergency services. Dr. Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Punjab Colleges Management for taking this life-saving learning skills training program for their educationist.

During the two-day training, the PESD master trainer trained the participants of PC on Bleeding Control, CPR, Cardiac Arrest, Covid-19, Communication and Self Hygynes followed by the practical sessions. The Training was evaluated and monitored by Dr. Mirza Noor Baig & Dr. Shahid Raza the instructors from Agha Khan University (AKU) Karachi to ensure the standards of PLSP.