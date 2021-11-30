IPO Pakistan members attend national security moot

On the directions of International Police Organization (IPO) Pakistan President DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed the IPO Members of Pakistan attended a webinar at Special Security Unit (SSU) Conference Hall pertaining to National Security Training which was hosted by IPO African Command President, Shoaib Adam and IPO trainer Delano Kiilu, a Counter-terrorism expert, security leader and head of IPO African Command News desk.

The purpose of the session was to provide historic context and foundational aspects of global security with a deep dive into the National Security threats at a global level and best practice being adopted by countries to counter such threats through strategy, said a news release on Monday.

On the occasion, President IPO Pakistan Maqsood Ahmed said IPO was a platform for police officers where they could excel their skills utilising the expertise gained through such training sessions at a broader level.