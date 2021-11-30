MCB Islamic Bank launches Unionpay Platinum Debit card

MCB Islamic Bank Ltd. in collaboration with UnionPay International launched Pakistan’s first Platinum Debit card at an exclusive ceremony held in Lahore on 10th November, 2021. The ceremony was attended by UnionPay International team and the management team of the MCB Islamic Bank Limited.

The product is aimed at enhancing digitization and providing convenience to the high net-worth customers. MCB Islamic Platinum Debit Card will enable customers to make payments with enhanced limits, it also aims to offer unmatched privileges to its customers with utmost convenience and help satisfy banking needs instantly and also provides round the clock access to funds globally.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Zahid Hussain, Group Head Retail Banking, MCB Islamic Bank said, “In this world of digitalization customers require quick, easy to use, convenient solutions for their banking needs. MCB Islamic UnionPay Platinum Debit card would help them benefit from higher limits and is designed around the needs and priorities of customers”.

Mr. Azfar Alam Nomani, President MCB Islamic Bank added, “Owing to COVID’19 a lot of people have been forcibly converted towards digital banking solutions as a result of which the trend of online shopping is on the rise too. We have launched the Platinum Debit Card keeping in mind the emerging needs of customers”.

Mr. James Yang, General Manager of UnionPay International Middle East branch said, “UnionPay aims to provide safe, convenient and reliable payment experiences. As a customer-centric organization, we prioritize product features that best meet our cardholders’ needs and bring additional benefits that MCB Islamic UnionPay Platinum users can not only avail in Pakistan, but also at merchants worldwide.”