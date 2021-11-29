Muhammad Ziauddin, veteran journalist, passes away

Muhammad Ziauddin, a veteran Pakistani journalist who worked in the media for several decades, has passed away.

Ziauddin, who was born in the Indian city of Madras in 1938, died at the age of 83 in his Islamabad home.

Ziauddin’s family arrived in Pakistan in 1952, five years after the country was divided into East and West Pakistan. He moved to Pakistan eight years later, in 1960, and therefore the remainder of his life.

Ziauddin was a journalist for about 60 years, and during that time he served as the editor of Dawn and The Express Tribune.

Several people paid respect to Ziauddin on Twitter after learning of his passing.