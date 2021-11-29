Shahid Kapoor opens up on his horrifying injury on ‘Jersey’ sets!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently surprised his fans when he spoke to them on Instagram live, answering their pressing questions, singing songs and talking about his journey shooting his upcoming film ‘Jersey’.

Along with the fun tidbits about the film, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor had a shocking revelation for fans. He opened up about the painful injury he experienced on the sets of ‘Jersey’. The actor revealed that he had busted his lip and had to get 25 stitches for the same.

He lamented the fact that he wasn’t wearing his helmet and called it a ‘stupid decision’. Shahid was so taken aback by how much his lip was injured that he feared he might never look the same again.

In the Instagram live video, he said, “I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will be that I felt that I will never look the same again.”

This happened when the actor was practising cricket with a season ball in between takes as he wanted to get better at the sport.

“The ball busted my lower lip and we actually had to stop shooting for two months because of that. I had to get some 25 stitches. It actually took three months for my lip to feel normal, it still doesn’t feel normal. There’s a part on my lip that I feel like is dead. I can’t move it. So I’ve given my blood to this film,” he added.

During the Instagram live, he also sang ‘Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera’, a song that has already caught the audience’s attention as a part of the trailer. To the delight of his fans, Shahid had more in store for them! He decided to sing another track from the movie.

Presented by Allu Aravind, ‘Jersey’ is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film. Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi, ‘Jersey’ is slated to release on December 31 in the theatres.