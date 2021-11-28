Sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza turn entrepreneurs

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s power couple-esque dynamic is one that is appreciated by people all over Pakistan. Their relationship is unconventional, admirable and unlike any we’ve seen before. Their respective fragrances, All Rounder and Smash, although inspired by their individual personalities, also reflected the uniqueness of their companionship. During the event ceremony the beautifully designed bottles of All Rounder and Smash were revealed to the audience. J fragrances launched two new fragrances with the subcontinent’s most popular sport’s couple all-rounder cricketer Shoaib Malik and India’s tennis queen Sania Mirza in a star studded event. The evening was a blend of beautiful floral installations and high end exquisite ambience. The star couple happily interacted with the media and the guest at the red carpet.

J was established in 2002 and has expanded its reach across Pakistan and abroad. Its 100+ outlets in Pakistan alone are a testament of the efforts the company has put in to become the country’s largest retail brand.

J further scaled on a global level with 30+ international outlets across US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.

With a successful history of collaborations with renowned superstars, J. has once again set to launch two new fragrances; All Rounder and Smash in collaboration with one of Pakistan’s most beloved sporting couples – Cricketer Shoaib Malik and Tennis player Sania Mirza.

“Our initiative to associate popular and well-known faces with our products makes us stand out from our competition.” said Sohail Hamid Khan – Managing Director, J & Almirah.

“We have designed the perfume bottles with the personalities of both the stars in mind. Smash is a racquet-shaped bottle that represents Sania Mirza as a tennis player. A rose gold frame around the diamond cut glass bottle encapsulates her fierce personality,” said Muhammad Amir, Creative Head, J Fragrances about the design process of Smash.

He further added for Shoaib Malik’s bottle design that, “All Rounder is a rectangular shaped bottle that radiates the strength of Shoaib Malik’s personality. The cap of the bottle represents him as a batsman. This is topped with an embossed bowler to complete the ‘all-rounder’ persona.”

The digital video commercial released at the launch encapsulated the unique dynamics between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. J anticipated that these scents would perform well because of the authenticity that was interpreted from ‘person to perfume’. Rayyan Alam – the Director of J Fragrances and Cosmetics while describing the fragrances said, “We kept top notes of Apple, Lavender and Patchouli in Shoaib Malik’s All Rounder to give it a sweet and spicy feel”. “For Sania Mirza’s Smash Blackcurrant, Jasmine and Vanilla notes were used to give a sweet and floral feel to the scent”. The All Rounder Pour Homme fragrance inspired by Shoaib Malik; is a distinctive fragrance that encapsulates the spirit of the modern man. A unique blend of woody and spicy notes with a hint of freshness, giving this fragrance a strong and mesmerising feel.

Smash Pour Femme is inspired by Sania Mirza’s spirited persona and unstoppable attitude; with hints of intense tangy, fresh and floral notes. This feminine scent exquisitely takes over the senses. The launch event of All Rounder and Smash was astonishingly organized by Team Take ll and hosted by Faizan Haq. All-Rounder and Smash are a great addition to the already exquisite range of fragrances from J Fragrances.

With the fragrance launch, J not only successfully raised the bar with it’s top-of-the-line fragrances but this huge collaboration with cricketer sensation Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza has proven to be a top-notch launch of the year.