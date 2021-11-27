COVID-19: Pakistan records 7 deaths, 411 new infections in a day

On Saturday morning, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 7 coronavirus deaths and 411 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the fresh 411 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,283,886. However, the overall death toll surged 28,704.

Moreover, a total of 44,598 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 411 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.92 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 935.

However, as of yesterday, 300 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,241,589.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 13,593.

Furthermore, 475,097 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,876 in Punjab, 179,888 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107601 in Islamabad, 33,471in Balochistan, 34,542 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other, the discovery of a new coronavirus variant has triggered global alarm with countries rushing to suspend travel from southern Africa.

The new mutation was discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was designating the variant, named omicron.