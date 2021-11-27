Rs18.188b released for NTDC/PEPCO projects so far

The government has released a sum of Rs18.18 billion for various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) so far under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2021-22. According to the Planning Commission, out of the total, Rs14.65 billion was a local component while Rs3.,43 billion was a foreign component. As many as Rs69.48 billion was earmarked for various projects of NTDC/PEPCO under the PSDP for years 2021-22. An amount of Rs5 billion has been allocated for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network (QESCO), Rs1 billion for 20 Kv Swabi subdivision, Rs2 billion 220 KV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission line, Rs2.5 billion for 220-KV Mastung, Rs1.3 billion for 220 KV Mirpur Khas Grid Station and Rs640 million for 500/220 KV Sialkot Substation. Similarly, under the new scheme, a sum of Rs3 billion has been allocated for 500 KV Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rs6.6 billion for secondary transmission lines (SPECO), Rs5.200 billion for secondary transmission lines and grid station (HESCO) and Rs1.01 billion for power distribution enhancement (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project (IESCO).













