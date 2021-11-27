COMSTECH to promote Chinese traditional medicine in Pakistan

COMSTECH (The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation) agreed to collaborate with China for development and promotion of Chinese traditional medicine in Pakistan.

This was discussed by Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary and the Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Nong Rong during a meeting on Friday.

Both the dignitaries discussed the avenues of bilateral cooperation in the fields of science and technology between the two nations as well as in the OIC region.

The Ambassador showed keen interest in the development and promotion of Chinese traditional medicine in Pakistan. Prof. Chaudhary appreciated the idea and agreed on a joint venture for the promotion and development of Chinese traditional medicine in collaboration with the Pakistani institutions.

Mr. Nong Rong congratulated Prof. Chaudhary for winning the Mustafa Prize, conferred upon him by the Mustafa Foundation, Iran earlier this year.

The Ambassador presented Prof. Chaudhary won the Guangxi Golden Silk Ball Friendship Award which was announced last year for him.

On the recommendation of Guangxi Normal University, the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang, province of China decided to honor Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Chaudhary with the 2020 Guangxi Golden Silkball Friendship Award for his outstanding contribution to the economic and social development of Guangxi.