Holy Prophet (PBUH) dearer to us than our lives: Ashrafi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi here on Thursday said that no Muslim could compromise on the respect of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as he was dearer to them than their lives.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi while addressing a function organized at Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arif Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) said that Pakistan was created in the name of ‘Kalima Tayyaba’ and there could never be any threat to honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and belief in the end of prophethood. He said, “We will have to implement ‘Nizam-e-Mustafa’ inside our homes.”

“A group of students asked me whether we should believe in Maulana Tariq Jameel or Khadim Rizvi. I said that both of them agreed on five prayers so start offering prayers from today. Both never said that tell lie and start telling the truth from today. We believe in monotheism, the end of prophethood and the honor of the Holy Prophet. We believe in the greatness and truthfulness of the companions of the Holy Prophet (Sahabah) and the good treatment of people. All schools of thought agree on all of them so we should first move forward on this path,” he added.

Talking about other religions, he said, they all agree that whoever would serve his parents, would get honor and dignity, so let’s start with that. Everyone agrees on good behavior with the neighbors, then let’s start with this.

No one could give a certificate of love to the Holy Prophet, he said adding, as long as the faith of the people of this country was alive and their conscience was alive, no one could attack on the belief of end of prophethood. Regarding the differences between different schools of thought, Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that it has a very simple formula that do not leave your belief and do not touch the faith of others.

The message of Pakistan is the largest consensus document after the Constitution of Pakistan, he added. Be a person is Sikh or belong to any other minority, he has the right to practice his religion to the fullest extent possible under the constitution and law, he added. Islam does not believe in forcible conversion. Islam says that the door is open for one who understands the reality of Islam and comes to Islam. No one can be converted to Islam on the basis of coercion, he said adding, Islam is the name of love, brotherhood and tolerance.