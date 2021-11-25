PM to launch today point-based reward programme for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: To encourage the use of formal channels for remittances, Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme today (Thursday).

Under the point-based loyalty programme, the overseas Pakistanis will receive reward points for remittances sent through the designated sources of the State Bank of Pakistan. The reward points will enable the overseas Pakistanis to avail services provided by the government departments without any charges. A mobile application will also be launched for availing the reward points or their transfer to other beneficiaries.