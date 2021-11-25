Fog restrained flights operation at Jinnah International Airport

Karachi: On Thursday morning, different areas of the city were covered with the dense fog which caused delaying flights at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi. A number of flights were delayed due to the dense fog.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Karachi to Islamabad flight, which was scheduled to depart at 7:00 am, got delayed while an Istanbul-bound flight failed to take off due to low visibility.

Flights to Lahore and Peshawar also got delayed, according to the CAA Flight Inquiry. A Karachi-Dubai flight was also delayed by two hours.

CAA officials said flights operations will be fully restored when the fog subsides.

The people travelling to schools and offices also faced difficulty while travelling in the morning.