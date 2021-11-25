Punjab minister visits Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo and spoke to visitors and investors. A spokesman for the Punjab industries department said on Wednesday, the provincial minister said that the positive outcome of agreements signed with world-renowned investment companies at the Dubai Expo would soon be seen. The creation of a new industrial unit will create thousands of new jobs. He said that Dubai Expo provided a global platform for startups to share their ideas which would benefit them. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the economy of Punjab would be further strengthened by increasing the sales of handicrafts. The government has provided artisans with a platform to hone their craft by establishing artisan villages, which will benefit them. The provincial minister said that easy loans were being provided under the Punjab Rozgar scheme for starting new businesses. Skilled youth should take advantage of the wonderful scheme of the government. Thousands of people visit the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo every day and visitors were declaring Pakistan Pavilion as number one.













